77,898 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

