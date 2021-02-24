7G Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

7G Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,883,000. Apple makes up approximately 73.5% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

