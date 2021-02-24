$806.59 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $806.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $765.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $756.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

