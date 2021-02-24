8,200 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 27,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.97. 49,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,882. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

