$824.50 Million in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post $824.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $848.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $745.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of MEOH opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

