$83.67 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report sales of $83.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.71 million. CalAmp posted sales of $87.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $335.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CalAmp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

