8,653 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kadant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 73,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE KAI opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.59.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

