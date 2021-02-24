89,550 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. The Williams Companies comprises 1.5% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 837,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,720,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 485,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,498. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

