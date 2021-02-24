8,966 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,534,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.49. 11,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,359. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

