89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 8.3% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 120,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 203,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $496.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETNB)
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.