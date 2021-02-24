89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 8.3% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 120,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 203,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $496.98 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

