8X8 PROTOCOL 24-Hour Volume Tops $93,322.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $93,322.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001056 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

