9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.83. 3,731,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,680,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

