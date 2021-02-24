901 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,300.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,255.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,085.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.18, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

