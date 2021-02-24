$91.47 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post sales of $91.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $93.80 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $85.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $358.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $367.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.10 million, with estimates ranging from $351.65 million to $376.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,310,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.