9,692 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.54. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

