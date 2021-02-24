$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce sales of $97.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $105.03 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $347.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $479.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $487.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $713.51 million, with estimates ranging from $604.10 million to $897.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.