9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Up 32.2%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s share price was up 32.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 31,743,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 7,094,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 9F in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in 9F in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 9F in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

