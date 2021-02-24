A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $474.84

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.84 ($6.20) and traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 494.50 ($6.46), with a volume of 103,831 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The company has a market cap of £553.98 million and a P/E ratio of 26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 474.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

