A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.