AA (LON:AA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.72

AA plc (LON:AA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.72 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 34.95 ($0.46). AA shares last traded at GBX 34.95 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,420,158 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AA to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.73. The company has a market cap of £216.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

