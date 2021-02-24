AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.83

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 20201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.473 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.