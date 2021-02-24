Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,868 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.26% of Abbott Laboratories worth $500,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.43. 88,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

