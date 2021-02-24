Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 162.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,509 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.52. 122,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,696. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

