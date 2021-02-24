Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 1,488,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,499,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $158,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

