Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Shares Gap Up to $720.00

Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.41), but opened at GBX 750 ($9.80). Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 21,948 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 726.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 639.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.95 million and a P/E ratio of -313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.24%.

In other news, insider John Hawkins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.