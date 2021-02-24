Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Shares Gap Up to $720.00

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.41), but opened at GBX 750 ($9.80). Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.41), with a volume of 21,948 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.95 million and a PE ratio of -313.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 726.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 639.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.24%.

In related news, insider John Hawkins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile (LON:AEMC)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

