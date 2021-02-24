Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Announces GBX 1.24 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.54). 216,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,516. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.60 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.87.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

