Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Abiomed worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Abiomed by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Abiomed by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $321.69 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.