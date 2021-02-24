ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, CL King lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,185.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $44.68.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

