Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.30 Million

Brokerages expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to report $29.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $29.70 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $26.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $118.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $119.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.70 million, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

