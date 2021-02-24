Abyss Price Down 30.2% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and $159,873.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Abyss has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

