Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 203,099 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 4.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Accenture worth $560,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.38. 38,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,249. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.08 and a 200-day moving average of $242.35. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.