AceD (ACED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One AceD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $299,607.86 and approximately $9.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 58.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000896 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

