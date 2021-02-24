AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 10.1%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 2,975,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,478,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

