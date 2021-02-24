AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) versus Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Head to Head Contrast

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galapagos and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $1.00 billion 5.52 $167.83 million $5.46 15.50 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.29 million 82.18 -$53.24 million ($0.67) -3.10

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galapagos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galapagos and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -70.67% -11.78% -5.58% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -890.43% N/A -60.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Galapagos and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 2 11 5 0 2.17 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33

Galapagos currently has a consensus price target of $173.69, suggesting a potential upside of 105.19%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 153.85%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Galapagos.

Risk and Volatility

Galapagos has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats Galapagos on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis. The company's clinical stage programs also comprise GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor that is in ISABELA I and II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and NOVESA Phase II proof-of-concept trial for systemic sclerosis; and GLPG1205, a GPR84 inhibitor, which is in the PINTA Phase II proof of concept trial for treating IPF. In addition, it engages in the development of GLPG1972, which is in the ROCCELLA Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; and Toledo molecules, including GLPG3312, GLPG3970, and GLPG4399 for inflammation. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.Ã r.l.; Novartis Pharma AG; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

