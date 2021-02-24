Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Up 6%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 132,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,327,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

ACER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

