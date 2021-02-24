Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.90

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

