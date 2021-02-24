ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 19.2% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price traded up 19.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.35 and last traded at $128.21. 449,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 360,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 174.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.

In other news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $241,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,904 shares of company stock worth $17,089,670 over the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,688,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $7,559,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

