Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.67

Shares of Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.67 and traded as high as $20.92. Acorn International shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 959 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

About Acorn International (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform.

