Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

