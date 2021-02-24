Actinium (ACM) Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 64.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $769,821.77 and approximately $316,731.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,814,150 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.