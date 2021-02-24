Actinium Price Tops $0.0130 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $374,480.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,794,400 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

