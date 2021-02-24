Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

2/22/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/19/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $110.00.

2/18/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $102.00 to $122.00.

2/9/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $100.00.

2/1/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $96.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $100.00 to $105.00.

12/28/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. 172,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,325. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

