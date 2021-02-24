Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.55. 371,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

