Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,545 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.75% of Activision Blizzard worth $539,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Barclays raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 261,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

