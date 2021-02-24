Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,423,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of Acushnet worth $98,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.