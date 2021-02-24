Adacel Technologies Limited (ADA.AX) (ASX:ADA) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Adacel Technologies Limited (ADA.AX) (ASX:ADA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.41.

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

