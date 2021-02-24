Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.54.

About Adairs

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home decoration and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. Its stores offer towels, bath mats, bathroom accessories, bathrobes and slippers, laundry, and home care products; beds and bedheads, bedside and coffee tables, dining chairs, counter stools, sofas and armchairs, console and desks, ottomans and bench seats, storage and shelves, floor rugs, and mats; and covers and coverlets, sheets, pillows, mattress and pillow protectors, mattress toppers, flannelette, and electric blankets.

