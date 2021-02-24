Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.80 Million

Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post sales of $20.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $74.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $74.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $96.10 million, with estimates ranging from $90.66 million to $106.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 over the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

