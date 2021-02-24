AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Up 5.9%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $32.24. Approximately 916,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,084,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.